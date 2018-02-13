Turkey - Factors to Watch on Feb 13

ISTANBUL, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.

The lira stood at 3.7960 against the U.S. dollar at 0507 GMT, little changed from a close of 3.7987 on Monday.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was at 12.02 percent in spot trade on Monday and dipped to 12.01 percent in Tuesday-dated trade.

The main BIST 100 share index rose 1.08 percent to 114,821.60 points on Monday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks pulled further away from two-month lows on Tuesday, lifted by Wall Street’s extended rebound from last week’s steep fall, but investors remained cautious ahead of U.S. inflation data later in the week. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 1 percent after sliding to its lowest level since Dec. 11 on Friday.

ERDOGAN

President Tayyip Erdogan will address lawmakers from his ruling AK Party in parliament (0830 GMT).

YILDIRIM

Prime Minister Binali Yildirim will speak at an AK Party congress in the eastern province of Erzincan (1000 GMT).

TREASURY AUCTIONS

The Treasury will tap its two-year benchmark bond maturing on Nov. 13, 2019 and its 10-year benchmark bond maturing on Aug. 11, 2027. It will also seek bids for a 728-day lira-denominated lease certificate, or sukuk.

MLP SHARES START TRADING

Trading begins in shares of MLP Saglik Hizmetler, Turkey’s largest private healthcare service provider.

FORD OTOSAN

The automaker’s net profit jumped to 1.49 billion lira ($393 million) in 2017 from 955.3 million a year earlier, it announced on Monday evening. It said it sees production volume this year between 370,000-380,000 vehicles.

CYPRUS

The European Union on Monday called on Turkey to avoid threats and “refrain from any actions that might damage good neighbourly” ties after Cyprus, a member of the bloc, accused the Turkish military of obstructing a ship exploring for gas.

U.S. TURKEY-RELATIONS

The mayor of the Turkish capital of Ankara said on Monday he had approved re-naming a street outside the U.S. Embassy as “Olive Branch”, the name Turkey uses for its ongoing military campaign in Syria. Ankara has been infuriated by Washington’s alliance in Syria with forces led by the Kurdish YPG militia, which Turkey is targeting in its offensive.

