Turkey - Factors to Watch on Feb 9

ISTANBUL, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.

The lira stood at 3.8202 against the U.S. dollar at 0515 GMT, little changed from a close of 3.8210 on Thursday.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was at 11.97 percent in spot trade on Thursday and dipped to 11.95 percent in Friday-dated trade.

The main BIST 100 share index fell 1.13 percent to 114,263.53 points on Thursday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks fell on Friday, with Chinese shares slipping to multi-month lows after Wall Street shares dropped again in the face of rapidly-rising bond yields, while perceived havens such as the yen and Swiss franc were in demand. In addition to pressure from the drop in global shares, Chinese equities were weighed by factors such as investors attempting to stay liquid ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays and pressure to meet rising margin calls.

TURK TELEKOM

The telecoms company reported a net profit of 1.14 billion lira ($299 million) in 2017 after a loss of 724.3 million the previous year. Its revenue last year rose to 18.14 percent from 16.11 billion a year earlier.

SYRIA CONFLICT

Turkish warplanes resumed strikes on Kurdish YPG militia targets in Syria’s Afrin region on Friday after a five-day lull that followed the shooting down of Russian warplane elsewhere in Syria, the Hurriyet newspaper and other media reported.

TILLERSON VISIT

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will visit Turkey, as well as Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt and Kuwait from Feb. 11 to Feb. 16, the State Department said on Thursday.

ERDOGAN

President Tayyip Erdogan will meet the head of the small Islamist Saadet Party (1115 GMT). He will then chair a meeting of his ruling AK Party’s central decision-making executive committee (1230 GMT).

