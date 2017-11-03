Turkey - Factors to Watch on Nov 3

ISTANBUL, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.

The lira stood at 3.8089 against the U.S. dollar at 0505 GMT, weakening from 3.7979 at Thursday’s close.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was at 11.85 percent in spot trade on Thursday and rose to 11.88 percent in Friday-dated trade.

The main BIST 100 share index fell 0.03 percent to 112,994.86 points on Thursday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares took a breather on Friday as investors gave a guarded reception to Republican plans for massive U.S. tax cuts, while welcoming the appointment of a centrist at the helm of the Federal Reserve. Apple’s stock reached new heights after it forecast holiday sales would beat market expectations, a likely positive for its many suppliers scattered across Asia.

INFLATION

The Turkish Statistics Institute will announce inflation data for October (0700 GMT). In a Reuters poll, the consumer price index was forecast to be up 1.87 percent month-on-month, while year-end year-on-year inflation was seen at 9.7 percent.

ERDOGAN

President Tayyip Erdogan will speak at a mass opening ceremony in the western province of Manisa (1130 GMT). He will also attend the opening of a Vestel smart phone and a Zorlu Nickel Cobalt facility (1330 GMT). He will then attend an AK Party rally in Manisa (1530 GMT).

YILDIRIM

Prime Minister Binali Yildirim will attend the opening of a congress and cultural centre in the northeaster province of Erzincan (1100 GMT). He will attend a ceremony to mark the opening of the academic year at Erzincan University (1130 GMT) and then meet with business people and non-governmental organisations (1400 GMT).

S&P RATINGS REVIEW

Standard and Poors ratings agency is scheduled to release a review of its Turkey sovereign rating.

TOFAS

The Turkish carmaker posted a net profit up 35 percent at 283.6 million lira ($75 million) in the third quarter, it said late on Thursday.

ANADOLU EFES

The Turkish beer maker posted a net profit of 253.7 million lira ($66.7 million) in the third quarter, up 92 percent from the same period a year earlier, it announced late on Thursday.

DENIZBANK

The lender’s net profit rose 20 percent to 419.3 million lira in the third quarter from 348.1 million in the same period a year earlier.

For other related news, double click on:

Turkish politics TR-POL

Turkish equities TR-E

Turkish money TR-M

Turkish debt TR-D

Turkish hot stocks TR-HOT

Forex news

All emerging market news

All Turkish news

For real-time quotes, double click on:

Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond trading (Writing by Daren Butler)