Turkey - Factors to Watch on Oct 30

ISTANBUL, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.

The lira stood at 3.7775 against the U.S. dollar at 0547 GMT, firming from Friday’s close of 3.7865.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was at 12.01 percent in spot trade on Friday and fell to 11.95 percent in Monday-dated trade.

The main BIST 100 share index rose 0.51 percent to 107,788.03 points on Friday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares climbed on Monday, as technology stocks were bolstered by solid earnings from U.S. tech stalwarts and on strong pre-orders for Apple’s iPhone X, while oil hovered around a 2-year peak on supply fears. Apple Inc said pre-orders for the 10th anniversary iPhone X, which started on Friday, were “off the charts”, a blessing for Asian suppliers such as South Korea’s LG Display and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company.

ERDOGAN

President Tayyip Erdogan departs from Ankara (0630 GMT) on an official visit to Azerbaijan where he will attend the opening of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway line.

YILDIRIM

Prime Minister Binali Yildirim will chair a meeting of the cabinet of ministers (1100 GMT).

ECONOMIC CONFIDENCE INDEX

The Turkish Statistical Institute will announce the economic confidence index for October (0700 GMT).

YAPI KREDI

Lender Yapi Kredi announced late on Friday an unconsolidated net profit of 841.4 million lira ($223 million) for the third quarter.

FORD OTOSAN

The automaker said late on Friday its net profit almost doubled to 345.9 million lira in the third quarter.

GROWTH FORECAST

Turkey’s Economy Ministry expects the country’s third-quarter growth at 9.6 percent but a double-digit figure would not come as a surprise, state-run Anadolu Agency on Sunday cited Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci as saying.

