Turkey - Factors to Watch on Sept 19

ISTANBUL, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.

The lira stood at 3.4865 against the U.S. dollar at 0514 GMT, little changed from 3.4945 at Monday’s close.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was at 10.78 percent in spot trade on Monday and at 10.75 percent in Tuesday-dated trade.

The main BIST 100 share index fell 1.12 percent to 106,534.60 points on Monday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares slipped on Tuesday, supported by record highs on Wall Street but hobbled by uncertainty as traders awaited a Federal Reserve meeting for clues on U.S. monetary policy.

PRESIDENT ERDOGAN

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is in New York to attend the 72nd UN General Assembly. He will address the world leaders at the annual General Debate on Tuesday.

DEPUTY PM BOZDAG

Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag will attend to an opening ceremony for the new academic year in Bozok University (0700 GMT)

ZAMAN JOURNALISTS TRIAL

Thirty journalists and newspaper executives from a Turkish newspaper which was shut down last year went on trial on Monday, facing life sentences over charges that they had links to a failed coup attempt. The hearing will continue this week.

TELIA SELLS TURKCELL STAKE

Nordic telecom group Telia Company launched an offer to sell its remaining direct stake in Turkish operator Turkcell to institutional investors on Monday.

MILITARY EXERCISE

Turkish tanks carried out drills at the Iraqi border on Monday, the army said, a week before a referendum across that frontier on Kurdish independence that Ankara has called a threat to its national security.

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun)