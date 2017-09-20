Turkey - Factors to Watch on Sept. 20

ANKARA, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.

The lira stood at 3.4860 against the U.S. dollar at 0455 GMT, little changed from 3.4875 at Tuesday’s close.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was at 10.80 percent in spot trade at Tuesday’s close.

The main BIST 100 share index fell 1.5 percent to 104,917.77 points on Tuesday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks were mostly steady on Wednesday after Wall Street again rose to record highs, although movements were limited as a wait-and-see mood prevailed before the Federal Reserve reveals its monetary policy stance later in the day.

PRESIDENT ERDOGAN

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is in New York for the 72nd United Nations General Assembly. He will speak at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum and a dinner hosted by the TURKFEN organisation.

IRAQI REFERENDUM

Turkey escalated its opposition to a Kurdish independence referendum in northern Iraq on Tuesday, training tank guns and rocket launchers across the southern border and saying the break-up of its neighbours could lead to global conflict.

President Tayyip Erdogan told the United Nations on Tuesday that a Kurdish independence referendum in northern Iraq could lead to fresh conflicts in the Middle East.

KIDNAPPED OFFICERS

A Turkish minister appeared to confirm for the first time that two Turkish intelligence officers have been captured in northern Iraq, saying the government was not in direct talks with the Kurdish militant PKK group to bring them back.

JOURNALISTS’ TRIAL

A Turkish court has remanded in custody for another two months 21 of the 30 journalists and newspaper executives from Turkish newspaper Zaman which was shut down after last year’s failed coup, broadcaster CNN Turk said on Tuesday.

PM YILDIRIM

Prime Minister Binali Yildirim will meet with the new Minister of Religious Affairs, Ali Erbas. (0830 GMT)

TRANSPORT MINISTER

Turkish Transportation Minister Ahmet Arslan will attend the signing of a collective labour agreement between Turk Telekom and Turkey’s Haber-Is Union. (0800 GMT)

CUSTOMS MINISTER

Turkish Customs Minister Bulent Tufenkci will attend a fair in Istanbul. (0900 GMT)

EDUCATION MINISTER

Turkish Education Minister Ismet Yilmaz will participate in a ceremony marking the start of the 2017-2018 academic year at a university in Istanbul. (1100 GMT)

DEPUTY PM

Deputy Prime Minister and Government Spokesman Bekir Bozdag will attend a tourism event in Ankara. (0700 GMT)

Deputy Prime Minister Fikri Isik will attend the presentation of a linguistics project. (1030 GMT)

DEBT STOCK

The Treasury will announce central government debt stock data for August. (1430 GMT)

For other related news, double click on:

Turkish politics TR-POL

Turkish equities TR-E

Turkish money TR-M

Turkish debt TR-D

Turkish hot stocks TR-HOT

Forex news

All emerging market news

All Turkish news

For real-time quotes, double click on:

Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond trading (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu)