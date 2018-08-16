FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 16, 2018 / 12:58 PM / Updated 21 minutes ago

Turkey arrests German citizen: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Turkish police have arrested a German citizen, a German foreign ministry source said on Thursday and public broadcaster ARD reported the man was accused of “terrorist propaganda” after criticism of the Turkish govrnment on social media.

“We’re aware of the case. The embassy in Ankara will initiate consular assistance,” the foreign ministry source said.

Turkey has arrested several German and U.S. citizens in the past months which has triggered a diplomatic crisis with both its NATO allies.

Reporting by Michael Nienaber, editing by Joseph Nasr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
