German minister doesn't expect to discuss financial aid for Turkey

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Wednesday that he would use his trip to Turkey to find out about the country’s financial crisis but added that he did not expect to discuss financial aid for Ankara.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas attends the weekly cabinet meeting in Berlin, Germany, September 5, 2018. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

“Of course we will get informed about the economic situation and what the Turkish government is doing to counteract it,” Maas said before flying to Turkey for a two-day trip.

“At the moment I don’t think this means we’re going talk about aid measures,” he added.