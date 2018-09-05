FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 5, 2018 / 11:01 AM / Updated an hour ago

German minister doesn't expect to discuss financial aid for Turkey

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Wednesday that he would use his trip to Turkey to find out about the country’s financial crisis but added that he did not expect to discuss financial aid for Ankara.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas attends the weekly cabinet meeting in Berlin, Germany, September 5, 2018. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

“Of course we will get informed about the economic situation and what the Turkish government is doing to counteract it,” Maas said before flying to Turkey for a two-day trip.

“At the moment I don’t think this means we’re going talk about aid measures,” he added.

Reporting by Michelle Martin; editing by Thomas Seythal

