Turkish ship to continue explorations in Mediterranean, energy minister says

IZMIR, Turkey (Reuters) - A Turkish energy exploration ship will continue to operate in the Mediterranean Sea, the energy minister said on Friday, after Ankara said the navy stopped a Greek frigate from harassing the ship due to territorial disputes.

Turkey, Greece and Cyprus’s internationally recognised Greek Cypriot government have long disputed their overlapping claims of jurisdiction for offshore oil and gas research in the Mediterranean.

“Turkish Petroleum’s exploration ship will continue its activities in line with Turkey’s rights,” Energy Minister Fatih Donmez told reporters in the western coastal province of Izmir, referring to the state-owned oil company.

Turkey’s foreign ministry said on Thursday that the navy had stopped a Greek frigate from harassing the Turkish Petroleum ship in the Mediterranean Sea, calling on Greece to avoid further escalation in the region.

Greece has denied it harassed the frigate.