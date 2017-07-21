FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
20 days ago
Turkey's Ronesans signs $500 mln Kazakh hospital deal - chairman
July 21, 2017 / 11:02 AM / 20 days ago

Turkey's Ronesans signs $500 mln Kazakh hospital deal - chairman

1 Min Read

ANKARA, July 21 (Reuters) - Turkish construction and investment firm Ronesans Holding's healthcare unit has signed a preliminary public–private partnership (PPP) deal for a $500 million hospital project in Kazakhstan, the firm's chairman said on Friday.

Kamil Yanikomeroglu told Reuters in an interview Ronesans was in talks with Japanese and European banks to secure $800 million financing for a $1 billion PPP project comprised of seven rehabilitation centres in Turkey.

Yanikomeroglu also said Ronesans was "very close" to agreeing on a PPP deal with the Russian government for hospital projects. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Daren Butler)

