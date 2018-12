Refinery workers walk inside the LyondellBasell oil refinery in Houston, Texas March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Donna Carson/Files

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - U.S. oil production is seen accelerating while output from Venezuela will continue to decrease, the head of International Energy Agency (IEA), Fatih Birol, said on Wednesday.

Speaking in Istanbul, Birol said he expects serious growth in U.S. oil production until 2025.