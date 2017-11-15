FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German gay film festival banned in Turkish capital -governor's office
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Ahmadi minority fear becoming election scapegoat
Pakistan
Ahmadi minority fear becoming election scapegoat
In post-Asia trip speech, Trump makes news ... with water
World
In post-Asia trip speech, Trump makes news ... with water
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 15, 2017 / 5:47 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

German gay film festival banned in Turkish capital -governor's office

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The governor’s office in Turkey’s capital banned a German gay film festival on Wednesday, the day before it was due to start, citing public safety and terrorism risks.

Four movies by German directors were scheduled for screening as part of the festival, which was planned for Nov. 16-17 in Ankara.

“Considering that the content could incite grudges and enmity towards a part of society... and the intelligence reports that terror organisations are seeking to attack dissentient groups or individuals, it is evaluated that this film screening could be provocative and draw reactions,” the Ankara governor’s office said in a statement.

An annual gay pride parade in Istanbul was also banned in the past two years. Unlike in many Muslim countries, homosexuality is not a crime in Turkey, but homophobia remains widespread.

Critics say President Tayyip Erdogan and his Islamist-rooted AK Party have shown little interest in expanding rights for minorities, gays and women, and are intolerant of dissent. (Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Peter Graff)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.