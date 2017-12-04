FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 4, 2017 / 2:00 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

Turkey's Odea Bank has cut 100 employees in restructuring -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Odea Bank has cut more than 100 employees since last week and could cut more in the coming days as part of an ongoing restructuring, three sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday.

Odea Bank, the Turkish arm of Lebanon’s Bank Audi, confirmed that it was reviewing the number of its employees, but did not give any details. It said it remained committed to the Turkish market.

“Odea Bank is re-evaluating the number of its personnel in line with its strategy,” it said in a statement.

It said it and its parent “will continue to remain fully attached to the Turkish market”. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Editing by David Dolan)

