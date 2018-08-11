FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
August 11, 2018 / 1:41 PM / in 34 minutes

Erdogan says U.S. turned its back on Turkey, upsetting Ankara

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The United States has turned its back on its NATO ally Turkey over a Christian American pastor and such treatment has annoyed and upset Ankara, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan leaves from a mosque in Bayburt, Turkey August 10, 2018. Cem Oksuz/Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS

“If the U.S. is turning its back on us...choosing a pastor instead, sorry...we continue our path with decisive steps,” Erdogan told a crowd of supporters in Black Sea coastal city of Rize. “This treatment by America of its strategic partner has annoyed us, it has upset us.”

The two governments have been at odds over a wide range of topics - from diverging interests in Syria, to Turkey’s ambition to buy Russian defence systems and the case of evangelical pastor Andrew Brunson, who is on trial in Turkey on terrorism charges.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; editing by David Stamp

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.