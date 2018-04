ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s parliament approved on Friday a proposal to hold presidential and parliamentary elections on June 24, more than a year ahead of schedule, after President Tayyip Erdogan said they should be held early.

FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan waves during a news conference in Bulgaria, March 26, 2018. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov/File Photo

Parliamentarians from the opposition pro-Kurdish HDP party walked out of parliament in protest before the vote. The remaining deputies all supported the motion.