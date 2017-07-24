FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
16 days ago
Turkey's Simsek to oversee economy in new cabinet -gov't spokesman
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 24, 2017 / 2:58 PM / 16 days ago

Turkey's Simsek to oversee economy in new cabinet -gov't spokesman

1 Min Read

ANKARA, July 24 (Reuters) - Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek will have oversight of the economy in the new cabinet, a government spokesman said on Monday, a move that is likely to be welcomed by investors.

Simsek, a former Wall Street banker, will oversee economic coordination, banks and economic institutions, Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag told a news conference.

Prime Minister Binali Yildirim last week reshuffled his cabinet. Bozdag also said Deputy Prime Minister Fikri Isik would oversee investments. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by David Dolan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.