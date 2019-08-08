Magnitude 5.7 earthquake hits Turkey's southwest: Turkish observatory

ANKARA (Reuters) - An earthquake of 5.7 magnitude rocked Turkey’s southwestern city of Denizli, the country’s monitoring body said on Thursday, while the city’s mayor said there were no immediate reports of casualties.

The Kandilli observatory - which initially said the tremor measured 6.5 magnitude - said it took place 8 kilometres (5 miles) underground. The USGS said the earthquake had a magnitude of 5.8.

“There is no negative information in the center of Denizli so far,” the city’s mayor, Osman Zolan, told CNN Turk television.

“There are no reports of casualties so far. Our teams are working on understanding the damage,” Zolan said.