ISTANBUL (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 hit southwest Turkey at 2149 GMT on Friday, Turkey’s Kandilli Observatory and Earthquake Research Institute said.

The epicentre was at Aricilar-Ula district, southeast of Mugla province on the Aegean Sea at a depth of 6.3 km, Kandilli Observatory said.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage from the quake.