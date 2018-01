ISTANBUL, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Turkish real estate sales rose 5.1 percent in 2017 with 1.41 million units sold, the Turkish statistics institute said on Friday.

House sales in Istanbul formed 16.9 percent of the total with 238,383 units, while houses sold in Turkish capital Ankara stood at 150,561 units in 2017, it said. (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Tuvan Gumrukcu)