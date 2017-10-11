Blast at Tupras refinery in Turkey's Izmir kills four people - official

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - An explosion in a storage tank at a Tupras refinery in the western Turkish province of Izmir killed four people and wounded two others, a local official told broadcaster CNN Turk on Wednesday.

The Aliaga district official told the broadcaster that operations were continuing at the plant and there was no risk of a fire breaking out. Television footage showed black smoke rising from the site of the blast.

Tupras said in a statement that the explosion occurred during maintenance work on Wednesday morning. A company official told Reuters that four people were seriously wounded.