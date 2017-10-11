FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Blast at Tupras refinery in Turkey's Izmir kills four people - official
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Google launches advanced Gmail security features
Technology
Google launches advanced Gmail security features
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 11, 2017 / 7:32 AM / 6 days ago

Blast at Tupras refinery in Turkey's Izmir kills four people - official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - An explosion in a storage tank at a Tupras refinery in the western Turkish province of Izmir killed four people and wounded two others, a local official told broadcaster CNN Turk on Wednesday.

The Aliaga district official told the broadcaster that operations were continuing at the plant and there was no risk of a fire breaking out. Television footage showed black smoke rising from the site of the blast.

Tupras said in a statement that the explosion occurred during maintenance work on Wednesday morning. A company official told Reuters that four people were seriously wounded.

Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Dominic Evans

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.