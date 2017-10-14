FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey arrests four people over explosion at Tupras refinery - Anadolu
#World News
October 14, 2017 / 6:52 AM / in 7 days

Turkey arrests four people over explosion at Tupras refinery - Anadolu

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish authorities arrested four people over Wednesday’s explosion in a storage tank at a Tupras refinery which killed four people, the state-run Anadolu news agency said on Saturday.

The explosion occurred following maintenance work at the refinery in the western Turkish province of Izmir, wounding two other workers, but had no impact on production.

On Thursday, authorities had detained seven people over the blast, of which four have been formally arrested and three have been released on probation.

The report gave no details of what charges the four may face.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Adrian Croft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
