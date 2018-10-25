FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 25, 2018 / 6:35 AM / Updated an hour ago

Turkey says Russian S-400 systems installation to begin October 2019: Hurriyet

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - The installation of Russian S-400 surface-to-air missile systems in Turkey will begin in October 2019, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar was quoted as saying by the Hurriyet newspaper on Thursday.

Akar also said that personnel would be sent to Russia to receive training at the start of 2019, according to Hurriyet. He said the F-35 fighter jet programme with the United States was continuing as planned, with the third and fourth jets in the programme to be delivered in March next year.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Daren Butler

