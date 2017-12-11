FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Turkey, Russia will meet to finalise S-400 defence deal in coming week
#Industrials
December 11, 2017 / 8:05 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Turkey, Russia will meet to finalise S-400 defence deal in coming week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds background, quote)

ANKARA, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Turkish and Russian officials will meet to finalise Turkey’s S-400 surface-to-air missile systems deal in the coming week, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.

Turkey has been negotiating with Russia to buy the system for more than a year. Washington and some of its NATO allies see the decision as a snub because the weapons cannot be integrated into the alliance’s defences.

Turkey expects to receive its first such system in 2019, defence Minister Nurettin Canikli said in November adding that the deal includes two S-400 systems while one was optional.

“Our officials will come together in the coming week to finalise the S-400 issue,” Erdogan said during a joint news conference with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Turkey has been working to develop its own defence systems and equipment and has lined up several projects for the coming years including combat helicopters, tanks, drones and more.

Erdogan also said Ankara and Moscow were on the same page regarding the U.S. move on Jerusalem and added that two leaders would keep in contact on the issue. (Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
