ANKARA (Reuters) - An agreement on Turkey purchasing S-400 surface-to-air missile systems from Russia may be signed this week, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu speaks during a meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Foreign Ministers Council in Istanbul, Turkey, December 13, 2017. REUTERS/Arif Hudaverdi Yaman/Pool

Speaking at a joint news conference with his Maltese counterpart Carmelo Abela, Cavusoglu also said technical work on setting up the S-400 systems would begin with Russia. President Tayyip Erdogan also said last week the deal with Russia would be finalised this week.