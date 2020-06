Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is seen after a joint news conference with his Finnish counterpart Pekka Haavisto in the House of the Estates in Helsinki, Finland March 3, 2020. Lehtikuva/Markku Ulander via REUTERS

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu will visit Istanbul on Sunday for talks with their Turkish counterparts on the situation in Libya, broadcaster CNN Turk said on Saturday.

Other media carried similar reports, with Turkish state broadcaster TRT Haber saying that the ministers would also discuss the situation in Syria.