ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that the ceasefire in Syria’s Idlib must be implemented to prevent more civilian deaths and an influx of refugees to Turkey, a statement from Erdogan’s office said.

Erdogan told Putin over the phone on Thursday that Syria needed a political solution, the statement added.