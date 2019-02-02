Turkey arrests suspect in 2015 U.S. consulate shooting: Anadolu

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish security forces on Saturday arrested a suspect in an armed attack on the U.S. consulate in Istanbul nearly four years ago, the local governor’s office said.

It said Hatice Kilic, a member of a far-left militant group, was detained in the Avcilar district of Istanbul after a joint operation by intelligence and anti-terrorism forces.

Two women fired on the consulate building in the August 2015 attack. One of them was arrested at the time but Kilic remained at large, with a 1.5 million lira ($290,000) bounty for information leading to her arrest.

The Revolutionary People’s Liberation Army-Front (DHKP-C), considered a terrorist organization by the United States and Turkey, said at the time it was behind the attack. It said the United States was the “arch enemy” of the Middle East and the world.

($1 = 5.2070 liras)