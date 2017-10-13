Turkey issues detention warrants for 115 people in post-coup probe - Anadolu

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish authorities issued detention warrants for 115 people across 15 provinces over alleged links to last year’s failed coup attempt, the state-run Anadolu news agency said on Friday.

The operations were aimed at breaking up the “financial structuring” of the network of U.S.-based Fethullah Gulen, Anadolu said.

Ankara blames Gulen for orchestrating the July 15 coup attempt last year and has repeatedly demanded the United States extradite him, so far in vain. Gulen denies involvement.

In the aftermath of the coup, more than 50,000 people have been jailed pending trial and some 150,000 have been sacked or suspended from their jobs in the military, public and private sector.

The extent of the purges has unnerved rights groups and Turkey’s Western allies, who fear President Tayyip Erdogan is using the abortive putsch as a pretext to stifle dissent.

The government, however, says the measures are necessary due to the gravity of the threats it is facing following the military coup attempt, in which 240 people were killed.