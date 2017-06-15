FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Turkish court releases Dogan Holding executive in coup-linked probe -media
June 15, 2017 / 1:26 PM / 2 months ago

Turkish court releases Dogan Holding executive in coup-linked probe -media

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, June 15 (Reuters) - A Turkish court has released an executive of media conglomerate Dogan Holding, broadcaster CNN Turk reported, after nearly six months in jail in a probe linked to last July's failed coup.

Barbaros Muratoglu, Dogan Holding's Ankara executive, was arrested in December 2016 on accusations of "aiding a terror group", part of an investigation into the U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom Ankara blames for last year's abortive putsch.

On Thursday a court handed Muratoglu a two-year jail sentence but ruled for his release citing time already served, CNN Turk said.

Dogan Holding shares traded flat at 0.74 liras. (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by David Dolan)

