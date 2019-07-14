Erdogan says Trump can waive sanctions on Turkey: Haberturk

U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands during a bilateral meeting with Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan during the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/Files

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Donald Trump has the authority to waive possible U.S. sanctions on Turkey for its purchase of Russian air defence systems and that the U.S. president should find “middle ground” in the dispute, broadcaster Haberturk said on Sunday.

“By buying the S-400s, we are not getting ready for war. We are trying to guarantee peace and our national security,” Haberturk quoted Erdogan as saying.