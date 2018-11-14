Germany not meeting Turkey demands on Gulen network - foreign minister

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu leave a commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of the First World War, at the Arc de Triomphe, in Paris, France, November 11, 2018. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

ANKARA (Reuters) - Germany is far from meeting Turkey’s demands regarding alleged members of the network of U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, blamed by Ankara for a 2016 failed coup, according to the text of a speech by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

In September, President Tayyip Erdogan called on Berlin to extradite what he said were the hundreds Gulen supporters residing in Germany. The Cavusoglu comment was in the text of a speech which he was making in parliament.

Chancellor Angela Merkel has said Germany needed more evidence if it was to class the movement as a terrorist organisation, as Ankara is demanding.