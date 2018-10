ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish authorities have ordered the detention of 417 suspects in an investigation by financial police over the sending of some 2.5 billion lira ($419 million) to bank accounts abroad, broadcaster CNN Turk said on Tuesday.

It said the suspects had received commission for sending the money to 28,088 accounts abroad and that the accounts abroad belonged to Iranians in the United States.

($1 = 5.9626 liras)