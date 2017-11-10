FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey detains 100 Islamic State suspects: Anadolu agency
November 10, 2017 / 9:28 AM / 2 days ago

Turkey detains 100 Islamic State suspects: Anadolu agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish police detained 100 people in three separate operations on Friday over suspected links to Islamic State, state-run Anadolu news agency said.

It said police arrested 82 foreign nationals in an operation centred on Istanbul. Eleven more foreign nationals were arrested in the southern province of Adana and seven Turkish nationals were arrested in the western province of Izmir.

Weapons and documents were also seized, Anadolu said.

The raids came a day after police arrested more than 190 people suspected of having ties to Islamic State in the capital Ankara and northwestern province of Bursa.

Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Dominic Evans

