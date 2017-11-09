FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey detains more than 160 Islamic State suspects in Ankara
#World News
November 9, 2017 / 9:37 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

Turkey detains more than 160 Islamic State suspects in Ankara

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish police have detained 165 people over suspected links to Islamic State in Ankara and have arrest warrants for a total of 245 suspects in the capital and surrounding province, state-run Anadolu news agency said on Thursday.

It said 1,500 police officers took part in the operation across Ankara province, raiding 250 addresses. No further details were immediately available.

Private broadcaster CNNTurk said police in the northwestern city of Bursa also detained 27 suspects including some Syrian nationals over alleged links to Islamic State.

They confiscated documents and materials linked to the organisation during raids at the addresses of some suspects, it said.

Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Dominic Evans

