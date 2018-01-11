FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish penal court says journalist should stay in detention
#World News
January 11, 2018 / 8:21 PM / a day ago

Turkish penal court says journalist should stay in detention

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - A Turkish penal court ordered on Thursday that a journalist should continue to be held in detention, after a top court earlier in the day asked that he be released, private news agency Dogan said on Thursday.

Turkey’s Constitutional Court had ruled that the rights of journalists Sahin Alpay and Mehmet Altan had been violated while in custody and had requested their release.

The penal court re-evaluated Alpay’s case in the light of the Constitutional Court decision, but rejected his request to be freed, Dogan said.

Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; editing by Andrew Roche

