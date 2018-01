ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s prime minister said on Friday the case of two journalists detained for more than a year over a failed 2016 coup would be decided by a local court, after the country’s Constitutional Court had ruled that they be released.

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim addresses his supporters in Kirsehir, Turkey, August 23, 2017. Mustafa Aktas/Prime Minister's Press Office/Handout via REUTERS/Files

“Whether we like the Constitutional Court’s ruling or not, the authority that will make the right call is the first instance court,” Binali Yildirim told reporters.