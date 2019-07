Russian servicemen sit in the cabins of S-400 missile air defence systems in Tverskaya Street before a rehearsal for the Victory Day parade, which marks the anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in central Moscow, Russia April 29, 2019. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva/Files

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Delivery of parts of the Russian S-400 defence system will continue in coming days, the Turkish Defence Industry Directorate said on Friday.

Turkey’s defence ministry had earlier said that the first parts of the S-400 defence system were delivered to Ankara on Friday.