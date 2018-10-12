Trump says freed pastor to arrive in U.S. on Saturday, visit White House

CINCINNATI (Reuters) - The pastor who was at the centre of a diplomatic spat between Turkey and the United States will land at a military base near Washington on Saturday and will likely visit the White House the same day, President Donald Trump said on Friday.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters about the release of U.S. evangelical Christian pastor Andrew Brunson by Turkey after the president arrived in Cincinnati, Ohio, U.S., ahead of an evening campaign rally October 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

“We’re very honoured to have him back with us,” Trump told reporters, referring to the release of pastor Andrew Brunson by a Turkish court. “He suffered greatly but we’re very appreciative to a lot of people,” Trump added, saying no deal had been made with Turkey on lifting U.S. sanctions in exchange for Brunson’s release.