U.S. State Department - not aware of deal for release of U.S. pastor held in Turkey

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department is not aware of any deal for Turkey to release detained American pastor Andrew Brunson, spokeswoman Heather Nauert told a media briefing on Thursday.

Jailed U.S. pastor Andrew Brunson's wife Norine Brunson leaves from Aliaga Prison and Courthouse complex in Izmir, Turkey July 18, 2018. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan

NBC News reported on Thursday that the United States and Turkey had reached a deal in which Brunson is supposed to be released and certain charges against him dropped at his next court hearing, which is scheduled for Friday.