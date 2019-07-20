World News
July 20, 2019

Turkish foreign minister discusses defence, Syria with Pompeo

Foreign Minister of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, May 29, 2019. REUTERS/Waleed Ali/Files

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has discussed by telephone with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo the Russian S-400 missile defence system and the U.S. F-35 fighter jet programme, a foreign ministry source said on Saturday.

The source did not say when the conversation took place. Ankara’s purchase of the S-400 system has infuriated the United States, its NATO ally, which has responded by removing Turkey from the F-35 stealth fighter jet programme.

In their call, Cavusoglu and Pompeo also discussed the situation in Syria, the source said.

