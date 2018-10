ANKARA (Reuters) - A plane carrying the U.S. pastor at the centre of a row between Ankara and Washington, took off from the airport in Turkey’s western Izmir province late on Friday, a witness said, hours after a court ruled he could go free.

U.S. pastor Andrew Brunson and his wife Norrine arrive at the airport in Izmir, Turkey October 12, 2018. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Andrew Brunson would fly to Germany, stay there for two days and then travel to the United States, his lawyer, Ismail Cem Halavurt, said.