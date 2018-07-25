FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 25, 2018 / 3:36 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. pastor Brunson leaves Turkish prison - live TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The American Christian pastor on trial in Turkey for terrorism charges left prison on Wednesday, live television footage showed, hours after a Turkish court ruled he be transferred from jail to house arrest.

Footage from broadcaster DHA showed Andrew Brunson, a Christian pastor from North Carolina who has worked in Turkey for more than 20 years, being escorted by officials from his prison in the coastal city of Izmir. He departed from the prison shortly after, in a convoy of cars.

The case has strained ties between the United States and Turkey, NATO allies at odds over a host of issues, including Syria policy.

Reporting by Omer Berberoglu and Ezgi Erkoyun; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Dominic Evans

