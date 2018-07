ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey will retaliate against any U.S. sanctions over the trial of a Christian pastor on terrorism charges but expects the two countries to resolve their differences through diplomacy, President Tayyip Erdogan’s spokesman said on Tuesday.

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan attends the BRICS summit meeting in Johannesburg, South Africa, July 27, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Spokesman Ibrahim Kalin also said the foreign ministers of the two countries, who are attending a meeting in Singapore, will hold talks this week.