Trump reiterates: No sanctions deal with Turkey over pastor

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday reiterated that he made no deal with Turkey to lift U.S. sanctions in exchange for the release of an American pastor who had been detained there and who returned to the United States over the weekend.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. pastor Andrew Brunson reacts as he arrives at his home after being released from the prison in Izmir, Turkey July 25, 2018. Demiroren News Agency/DHA via REUTERS/File Photo

“We had no deal with Turkey,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “I feel much differently about Turkey today than I felt about them two days ago. I have a very good feeling toward Turkey — two days ago, I did not.”