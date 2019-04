Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a joint news conference with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin following their talks at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia April 8, 2019. Cem Oksuz/Turkish Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS/Files

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan said the delivery of Russian S-400 missile defence systems to Turkey may be brought forward from July, the pro-government Sabah newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Turkey’s planned purchase of the Russian system has put it at odds with NATO ally the United States. Erdogan was speaking to reporters on his plane while returning from a trip to Russia earlier this week.