FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey detains 143 people over suspected Islamic State links: Anadolu
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Four titles won, Lewis Hamilton has more to come
Motor Racing
Four titles won, Lewis Hamilton has more to come
Nikki Haley's blunt diplomacy targets South Sudan, Congo
U.S.
Nikki Haley's blunt diplomacy targets South Sudan, Congo
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 29, 2017 / 9:58 AM / in 14 hours

Turkey detains 143 people over suspected Islamic State links: Anadolu

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish police detained 143 people over suspected links to Islamic State in anti-terror operations in eight cities over the weekend, the state-run Anadolu Agency said on Sunday.

Counter-terrorism police detained 49 foreign nationals on Saturday during operations in the capital Ankara, Anadolu said. Some of the detained were believed to be preparing for an attack on Oct. 29, Turkey’s Republic Day.

The police raided houses in Bursa, a northwestern province of Turkey, and detained 39 people including 28 Syrian nationals and two Azerbaijani nationals on Sunday, Anadolu said. Eight of the detained suspects were minors, it said.

On Sunday morning, police detained 22 people in the northeastern province of Erzurum as part of an investigation into terrorist organisations. The detained included suspected senior members of the organisations, Anadolu said.

Police also detained 33 suspects in five other cities including Istanbul and Izmir as part of anti-terror operations over the weekend, Anadolu said.

Police confiscated several weapons, ammunition, digital data and documents during the operations, it said.

Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.