Turkey to target financing of Gulen followers abroad, Erdogan says

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during an opening ceremony in Istanbul, Turkey December 8, 2018. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey will start new initiatives abroad to target the financing of supporters of U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday.

Erdogan made the comment in a speech in Ankara. Turkey says that followers of Gulen were behind the July 2016 attempt to topple Erdogan, when rogue soldiers commandeered tanks and helicopters and attacked parliament and gunned down unarmed civilians.

Gulen has denied any involvement and condemned the coup.