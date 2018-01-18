FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 18, 2018 / 4:17 PM / a day ago

Turkey's parliament votes to extend emergency rule for three more months: media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - The Turkish parliament on Thursday voted in favour of extending a state of emergency imposed shortly after the 2016 coup attempt for a sixth time by another three months, broadcaster CNN Turk said.

The latest extension of the state of emergency means Turkey will have spent a year and a half under emergency rule, under which the president and government are allowed to bypass parliament in passing new laws and suspend rights and freedoms.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Ece Toksabay

