Turkish court rules to release local Amnesty International chair - Amnesty

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - A Turkish court has ruled to release from prison Taner Kilic, the local chair of Amnesty International, a senior Amnesty researcher said on Wednesday, in one of several cases that have raised concern over Ankara’s human rights record.

Kilic had been jailed for a year on charges of supporting the U.S. based cleric whom Ankara blames for a July 2016 failed coup. Andrew Gardner of Amnesty told Reuters Kilic was not yet released from prison.