April 29, 2019 / 4:30 PM / Updated 6 minutes ago

Trump, Erdogan discuss working group on Russian S-400 missile system

U.S. President Donald Trump and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attend the start of the NATO summit in Brussels, Belgium July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

ANKARA (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in a phone call on Monday discussed a Turkish proposal to strike a joint working group on its planned purchase of a Russian S-400 missile defence system, the Turkish Presidency said.

“Our Honourable President brought up the proposal to establish a working group regarding the procurement of the S-400 defence system from the Russian Federation,” it said.

Washington has said the missile system could compromise its F-35 fighter jets. Ankara has said a working group could assess the impact of the S-400 on the fighter jets, but on Friday said that it has not heard back from the Americans.

